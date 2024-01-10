From Taekwondo Prodigy to MMA Fighter

A young taekwondo prodigy transitions to mixed martial arts after leaving the sport due to conflicts and a lack of clear path. His decision to pursue personal development leads to a successful career in MMA. He faces a bantamweight challenge this Friday in Bangkok.





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lightweight Champion Retires from MMAThe lightweight champion announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in November, with a 21-5 record as a pro. After signing with the PFL, he won 10 consecutive victories before calling it a career. Here are five defining moments of his career.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

MMA Fighter Strickland Threatens to Kill Opponent Du PlessisMMA fighter Sean Strickland threatens to kill his opponent Dricus Du Plessis after he brings up Strickland's abusive childhood during a podcast appearance.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

MMA Organizations Struggle to Dazzle in 2023While past years have seen a swath of MMA organizations hoisting tentpole events to gather the attention and passion of the masses, 2023 was a bit of a different story. That tourney-based league also did not seem to dazzle despite a record number of shows, including a few excursions to Europe. KSW 83 and UFC on ESPN 52 were the notable fight cards of the year, but the UFC dominated the calendar. UFC 284 and UFC 285 stood out for their intense crowd and thrilling fights.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

KSW's Successful Year in Central EuropeKSW rocked Central Europe with a dozen shows and over 100 fights in 2023. The organization had a three-division champion and a heavyweight king with numerous defenses. KSW 83 attracted 50,000 fans, making it one of the biggest MMA events in history.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F@#$%&g AwesomeThe Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F$%&g Awesome (HOFA) in Woodloch, Texas, honors fighters who have made remarkable contributions to the sport, regardless of their mainstream recognition. The HOFA celebrates pioneers, unique talents, and unconventional personalities in the MMA world.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F@#$%&g AwesomeThe Mixed Martial Arts Hall of F$%&g Awesome (HOFA) in Woodloch, Texas, honors fighters who have made remarkable contributions to the sport, regardless of their mainstream recognition. The HOFA celebrates pioneers, unique talents, and unconventional personalities in the MMA world.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »