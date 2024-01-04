MMA Fighter Strickland Threatens to Kill Opponent Du Plessis

Bringing up Strickland’s abusive childhood, Du Plessis told the champ that he would put on a worse beating on him than his father. “Tarzan” was admittedly triggered by Du Plessis’ comments, which led to himStrickland discussed his feelings said during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast. “There’s some things that are off limits. You don’t really talk about a man’s wife, you don’t talk about a man’s kids, and you don’t talk about a kid being abused.

These things are all off limits. Once he crossed that … I tried to f---ing ignore it. I was boiling. “Whenever Dricus goes on there and he jokes about that s—, dude, you have no idea. I’ll f---ing kill you, you have no idea. I think the issue is, too, when you’re a kid and you’re made to be a victim your whole life, as an adult, you’re like, never again. I’ll f---ing kill you.” Strickland also claims to have bitten Du Plessis during the brawl, although it wasn’t captured in any of the videos. “I’m so happy they didn’t get it from a right angle – I bit him. I s--t you not,” Strickland sai





Du Plessis Prepares for Upcoming Clash with StricklandDu Plessis enters the Octagon on the strength of a career-best eight-fight winning streak that now spans more than five years. He has secured 19 of his 20 professional victories by knockout, technical knockout or submission, giving him a prodigious 95% finish rate. As Du Plessis moves ever closer to his forthcoming clash with Strickland, a look at a few of the rivalries that have helped chart his course to this point:“Soldier Boy” leaned on his guile and experience to retain the Extreme Fighting Championship middleweight title, as he choked Du Plessis unconscious with a third-round guillotine in their EFC 33 main event on Aug. 30, 2014 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa. McLellan slammed the door 2:12 into Round 3. Champion and challenger pushed themselves to the brink of exhaustion and beyond in a thrilling back-and-forth battle

