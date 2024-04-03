French Police Remove Migrants from Paris City Hall Ahead of Olympics

French police removed dozens of migrants, including families with young children, from the forecourt of Paris City Hall as the capital prepares for the Olympic Games. The migrants were relocated to temporary housing in Besançon.

Aid workers are concerned about the lack of long-term housing options.

