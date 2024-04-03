Edmonton Mayor Vows to Investigate Fatal Dog Attack

Edmonton’s mayor is pledging to find out why two dogs were allowed to remain in a home where previous attacks by the pets ended this week with one that killed an 11-year-old boy. "I think we all expect that when people take on the responsibility of having pets in their private homes that they will live up to the expectations that are in the licencing bylaw," said Amarjeet Sohi on Wednesday, two days after the boys' death. Dogs are common in the quiet southern suburb.

But neighbours say the large canines at the grey two-storey house, where Beware of Dog signs warn visitors, were a danger and a nuisance. "It was bound to happen, after hearing what those dogs sound like," said Justin Pozzolo said Wednesday. "They're basically a loaded gun. You shouldn't be able to own those dogs.” Police responded to the attack Monday evening and found the two dogs and the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the dogs lives in the house and the boy had been visiting, police sai

