Ford's Electrified Vehicle Sales Jump 6.8% in Q1

Ford's sales of electrified vehicles, including hybrids and EVs, jumped 6.8% to 508,083 vehicles in the first quarter. The Maverick hybrid pickup saw a 77% increase in sales, contributing to a 42% jump in overall hybrid sales. Ford's EV portfolio also performed well, with an 82% increase in sales to 20,223 EVs sold. The Mustang Mach-E and Lightning EV were the top performers, with sales jumping 77.3% and 80.4% respectively.

However, Ford relied on heavy discounting and lease deals to boost sales

