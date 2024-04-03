York Regional Police Search for Missing Man from Richmond Hill

A command post has been set up as York Regional Police search for a missing man from Richmond Hill. Kwok Wai Leung, 49, was last seen by his family around 9 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators say Leung left his home on Mallery Street on foot that day, and has not been seen since. Officers began a ground search for Leung Tuesday evening, which was called off due to inclement weather. The search resumed Wednesday morning, police said.

A command post was also set up at 1 William F. Bell Parkway, near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road E., in Richmond Hill. Leung was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes

