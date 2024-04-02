Flames' Playoff Hopes Dwindling as They Struggle to Maintain Compete Level

The Flames are sitting nine points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and will be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention in the coming days. That includes preparation for games, compete level, attention to detail, and taking care of themselves off the ice.
“They have to learn to play the game hard and play every game like it’s the last one they may play,” head coach Ryan Huska said of the younger Flames before their 4-2 win over the “That should be your mentality all the time, whether you’re in game one of the regular season or game 82, if you’re in the playoffs or you’re out of the playoffs. If you don’t play with that mindset, then you’re not going to improve, and people will pass you by eventually. They need to make sure they’re ready to go all the time.”stepping in front of seven on his own. After the heroic effort, he said that he hoped his younger teammates witnessed how tough it is to win, night in and night ou
