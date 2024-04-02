Child Arrested After Opening Fire at Finnish School

Finnish police arrested a child who opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland. The incident took place at Viertola comprehensive school, and the suspect was caught a short distance away from the school.

The student was still in possession of a firearm at the time of arrest.

