Fire Displaces Residents in Deer Run Apartment Building

Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Deer Run were displaced after a Monday evening fire caused significant damage to the building. Police said a call came in reporting a fire at Meadowbrook Apartments at 13531 Deer Run Blvd. S.E. around 6 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene there was a large amount of flames and smoke, which prompted them to call in more firefighters.

The blaze started on the back side of the building and moved onto the roof, according to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD). In a video submitted from the scene, fire could be seen on the roof of the apartment building with a plume of black smoke rising into the air. Firefighters contained the blaze to two units on the third floor of one building, but there was extensive water and smoke damage to other units

