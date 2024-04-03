Police Searching for Man Wanted for Assaulting Officer at Toronto Protest

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer at a downtown Toronto protest over the weekend. On Saturday, a pro-Palestinian rally moved from Yonge and Dundas streets through other parts of the downtown core before eventually ending near Parliament at Front streets around 8:30 p.m. In Tuesday’s release, police said the incident occurred in the area of Gerrard and Parliament streets at around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect had attended the demonstration and allegedly assaulted the officer before taking off. Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven 25 to 35-year-old man who was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue button-up shirt, black zip-up sweater, black jacket, black pants and white “Adidas” shoes. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3506 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. As they were seizing a truck during the rally, officers alleged several people intervened and “became aggressive and assaultive” toward them

