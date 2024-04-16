Federal Bureau of Prisons to Close Women's Prison in California

LOS ANGELES — The beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons said Monday it will close a women’s prison in California Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters said in a statement to the AP that the agency had “taken unprecedented steps and provided a tremendous amount of resources to address culture, recruitment and retention, aging infrastructure — and most critical — employee misconduct.
Montes said she and her clients had suspected closure might be a possibility, but the suddenness of the decision so quickly after the special master appointment came as a shock. “It’s a signal that the prison knows that they are not meeting constitutional standards to keep people safe from sexual assault and sexual harassment,” Montes said Monday.
Since 2021, at least eight FCI Dublin employees have been charged with sexually abusing prisoners. Five have pleaded guilty. Two were convicted at trial,All sexual activity between a prison worker and an prisoner is illegal. Correctional employees have substantial power over the incarcerated, controlling every aspect of their lives from mealtime to lights out, and there is no scenario in which a prisoner can give consent.
