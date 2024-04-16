Scottie Barnes Reflects on Challenging Season Amidst Raptors' Roster Overhaul

It wasn’t the scrutiny he faced for leaving the court early during a bad mid-February loss to San Antonio, or the backlash he received for his less-than-convincing apology the day after. It didn’t come in any of the Raptors’ 57 losses – the most the team had suffered since 2011, when Barnes was in grade school.

In a world void of human emotion, Barnes could have looked at those deals as a personal victory. After all, they were made with him and his development in mind. If not for his rapid ascension, the organization may not have felt comfortable veering away from its championship past and towards a future centred on the talented but still maturing 22-year-old.

“I think that was the hardest , getting through it, managing my emotions through it and growing from it.” Consider where he was at this time a year ago – lamenting an underwhelming follow-up to his impressive Rookie of the Year debut. If the biggest takeaway from his sub-par sophomore season was that he needed to work harder to be great, the lesson coming out of year three is that great is no longer good enough. For the Raptors to emerge from their rebuilding cocoon and blossom into a contender, they need him to be something more.

“There are a lot of leaders on this team,” he insisted at the time, which is technically correct but not exactly what you want to hear from the club’s best and most important player. “Just being there every day sitting next to , picking his , watching the way he handles things,” Barnes said of the 14-year vet, who – at the age of 37 – is regarded as one of the league’s most respected leaders and professionals. “For me, just sitting back and watching that, I just can’t wait to get back on the floor and play my heart out.”

Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors Challenging Season Roster Overhaul Trades

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottie Barnes's Season Cut Short by Injury as Toronto Raptors StruggleScottie Barnes, the face of the Toronto Raptors franchise, had his season cut short due to a broken hand. The team faced a series of misfortunes, including injuries and off-court issues, leading to a 15-game losing streak and a disappointing 12th place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Raptors hopeful for better ‘luck’ next seasonThis was supposed to be Scottie Barnes's season.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Rajakovic reflects on path to Raptors’ role at coaches’ open houseFirst-year coach says he views the event as a chance to get confirmation that he’s ‘on the right path’

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Kelly Olynyk steps up as playmaker for Toronto RaptorsToronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk takes on the role of playmaker for the team in the absence of starting point guard Immanuel Quickley and injured forward Scottie Barnes.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardMore than five months ago the Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves opened the season by playing each other in Toronto. So much has happened since the Raptors surprisingly handed new head coach Darko Rajakovic his first win. Five of the nine Raptors who played at least 10 minutes in that game are no longer with the team, all-star Scottie Barnes and starting centre Jakob Poeltl have been injured for weeks now and Toronto has only won 22 of the next 75 games, while Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference following Wednesday’s 133-85 obliteration in Minneapolis, the most decisive defeat in franchise history.The Raptors came in as a 17.5-point underdog and that ended up being pretty generous, as the team got completely outclassed, making it 15 straight losses, two away from tying the franchise record

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler is reaching a dominance not seen since Tiger WoodsPONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is next in line for comparisons with Tiger Woods because golf, like other sports, is always looking for the heir to the throne.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »