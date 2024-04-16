Scottie Barnes Reflects on Challenging Season Amidst Raptors' Roster Overhaul

It wasn’t the scrutiny he faced for leaving the court early during a bad mid-February loss to San Antonio, or the backlash he received for his less-than-convincing apology the day after. It didn’t come in any of the Raptors’ 57 losses – the most the team had suffered since 2011, when Barnes was in grade school.
In a world void of human emotion, Barnes could have looked at those deals as a personal victory. After all, they were made with him and his development in mind. If not for his rapid ascension, the organization may not have felt comfortable veering away from its championship past and towards a future centred on the talented but still maturing 22-year-old.
“I think that was the hardest , getting through it, managing my emotions through it and growing from it.” Consider where he was at this time a year ago – lamenting an underwhelming follow-up to his impressive Rookie of the Year debut. If the biggest takeaway from his sub-par sophomore season was that he needed to work harder to be great, the lesson coming out of year three is that great is no longer good enough. For the Raptors to emerge from their rebuilding cocoon and blossom into a contender, they need him to be something more.
“There are a lot of leaders on this team,” he insisted at the time, which is technically correct but not exactly what you want to hear from the club’s best and most important player. “Just being there every day sitting next to , picking his , watching the way he handles things,” Barnes said of the 14-year vet, who – at the age of 37 – is regarded as one of the league’s most respected leaders and professionals. “For me, just sitting back and watching that, I just can’t wait to get back on the floor and play my heart out.”
