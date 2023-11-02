European Stocks On Track For Best Run Since July on Fed Optimism

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Stocks Muted as Worst October Since 2020 Comes to EndEuropean stocks were subdued on Tuesday, heading for their biggest drop for the month of October since 2020, as investors mulled mixed earnings reports ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision this week.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: European shares lifted by real estate stocks; BP drags energy sectorExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Stocks on track for downbeat end to volatile OctoberThe final trading day of October is here, and the month appears to be ending on a less-than-stellar note for the Dow (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC). Yahoo...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Stocks Rise for Third Day as Traders Await Fed DecisionEuropean equities climbed for a third day as investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later on Wednesday and assessed a slew of company earnings.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Micro stocks shine in China’s flagging share marketScores of retail investors are dabbling in companies with relatively tiny market capitalizations

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Micro stocks shine in China's flagging share marketExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕