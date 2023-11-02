Woman Informs Mom That Her Daughter's Love Of A Disney Princess Is 'Racist'

However, the complexity of Mulan’s character is not so clear to everyone. Some just see her as a representation of the Asian race, not much else. One day the OP took her daughter on a playdate with one of her coworkers and her child. When the subject of Disney princesses came up, the girl brought up how she was similar to Mulan. Her mother’s coworker gave her a funny look. And after the kids went off to play, she asked the mother why she let her white daughter say such offensive things.
