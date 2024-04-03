EuroLeague Taps LionTree as It Explores Sale of Minority Stake

EuroLeague, the top professional basketball league in Europe, has tapped LionTree as it explores the sale of a minority stake. LionTree, a boutique investment bank, will assist EuroLeague in finding potential investors.

The league is looking to raise funds to support its growth and expansion plans. EuroLeague features 18 teams from across Europe and is considered one of the most prestigious basketball competitions in the world.

