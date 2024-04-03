Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner's Wife Delivers Stillborn Baby

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner's wife, Maggie, delivered a stillborn baby on Sunday, the couple said in a statement released by the club. The Jenners said Wednesday they are at a loss for words over the pain that's nothing like they've experienced before after the death of their son, Dawson. 'As heartbroken as we are, we are incredibly grateful to be his parents and look forward to holding him again one day in heaven,' they said.

'We are thankful and feel blessed for the outpouring of love and support from our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy as we navigate this extremely difficult time.' It was not immediately clear if Jenner would be away from the team for additional time after missing its game Monday, when he was listed as out with an illness. Jenner, 30, has played his entire NHL career with the Blue Jacket

