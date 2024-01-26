Elementary school in Oshawa missing staff due to unsafe working conditions

An elementary school in Oshawa was missing some staff, including teachers Thursday, due to what they’re calling unsafe working conditions. The ETFO Durham Teachers’ Local confirmed Thursday it was aware of around 20 staffers refusing work at Elsie MacGill Public School, on Greenhill Avenue near Harmony Road. The union was not immediately able to comment on the specific situation, but they noted some region-wide problems with how student behaviour issues are handled.

“Certainly what I can share is that across the board, we have been hearing from teachers that there is increased behaviour and that school codes of conduct, and the board’s progressive discipline policies, are not being followed,” said Local President Mary Fowler, in a phone interview with Durham Radio News (DRN). The refusal of unsafe work is handled under Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act. Fowler noted it is an individual decision, whether a worker decides to engage in the refusal proces





