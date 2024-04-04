Eclipse Chasers Travel to Quebec for Clear Skies

Evan Zucker and his wife are traveling from San Diego to Sherbrooke , Quebec to chase clear skies for the total solar eclipse . Zucker made cancellable reservations in multiple cities along the eclipse's path to maximize his chances of good weather.

He expects Quebec's Eastern Townships to be his final destination.

