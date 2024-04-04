Language Barrier Leaves Non-Italian Residents Isolated in Toronto Care Home

In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto , about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules , leaving them confused and isolated in a setting where they do not speak the language. Villa Colombo's programming is done in Italian, and many of the new residents don't speak Italian or even English , said executive director Lisa Alcia.

But they are being admitted because of how hospital patients who can be discharged but can't be cared for at home are now prioritized. "I feel for these residents," Alcia said. "They've been in a hospital, now they're forced into an environment where all the residents around them speak Italian, and they don't. If you've got slight dementia, that triggers a whole lot of negative behaviours because you're culturally isolated

Toronto Long-Term Care Home Non-Italian Residents Language Barrier Isolation Confusion Priority Rules Programming Italian English Culturally Isolated

