Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's Office Seeks New Director of Parliamentary Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has an opening in her office following the recent exit of director of parliamentary affairs and issues management Farees Nathoo . Nathoo left Freeland’s team—and the Hill—in late March, and noted his decision to leave in a LinkedIn post marking his last day on the job. “I could not imagine a better boss or a better team to have been able to serve alongside,” wrote Nathoo.

Prior to joining Joly’s shop, Minhas had been working for Liberal MP Ruby Sahota since the summer of 2022. She’s also been involved part time with Achēv, a “charitable organization that delivers employment, newcomer, language, youth, women, and inclusion services,” as described on its website, and is a former marketing communications associate with BridgePoint Financial, and an ex-marketing co-ordinator with Acosta in Toronto.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Office Director Parliamentary Affairs Farees Nathoo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheHillTimes / 🏆 11. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to follow CBC's federal budget coveragePrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland enter the House of Commons to deliver the budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

The federal government under Trudeau is bigger — but not as big as it used to bePrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland enter the House of Commons to deliver the budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

Justin Trudeau and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis walk in Montreal independence paradePrime Minister Justin Trudeau led the parade along with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

India calls allegations of foreign interference in Canada's elections 'baseless'Composite illustration featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Deputy Prime Minister to Present 2024 Federal Budget, Address Housing CrisisDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the 2024 federal budget, focusing on balancing new spending with fiscal prudence and addressing Canada's housing crisis.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Iraq's deputy prime minister, in US meeting, calls for regional restraintExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »