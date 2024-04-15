Deputy Prime Minister to Present 2024 Federal Budget, Address Housing Crisis

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruled out raising taxes on Canada's middle class, Freeland won't say whether the budget could includeTraditionally, governments have held budget news — save for some pre-tabling leaks — for the day the document is tabled in the House of Commons. However, the federal Liberals deployed a new pre-budget communications strategy this year.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire' Beijing authorities are investigating Sunday's Beijing's half-marathon after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China's He Jie to overtake them and win.Sisay Lemma scorched the first half of the Boston Marathon course on Monday, setting a record pace to build a lead of more than half of a mile.
A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
Deputy Prime Minister Finance Minister Federal Budget Spending Fiscal Prudence Canada Housing Crisis
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »