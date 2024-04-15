Deputy Prime Minister to Present 2024 Federal Budget, Address Housing Crisis

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruled out raising taxes on Canada's middle class, Freeland won't say whether the budget could includeTraditionally, governments have held budget news — save for some pre-tabling leaks — for the day the document is tabled in the House of Commons. However, the federal Liberals deployed a new pre-budget communications strategy this year.

As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire' Beijing authorities are investigating Sunday's Beijing's half-marathon after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China's He Jie to overtake them and win.Sisay Lemma scorched the first half of the Boston Marathon course on Monday, setting a record pace to build a lead of more than half of a mile.

A compound used to treat sour gas that's been linked to fertility issues in cattle has been found throughout groundwater in the Prairies, according to a new study.The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

Deputy Prime Minister Finance Minister Federal Budget Spending Fiscal Prudence Canada Housing Crisis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top 2024 NHL Draft prospect Macklin Celebrini wins 2024 Hobey Baker AwardCelebrini beat out Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks) and North Dakota’s Jackson Blake (Carolina Hurricanes) to become the youngest...

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Trudeau unveils $1 billion child care funding injection at B.C. centrePrime Minister stops in Cloverdale to drum up support for the Liberal’s 2024 budget

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Justin Trudeau and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis walk in Montreal independence paradePrime Minister Justin Trudeau led the parade along with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

India calls allegations of foreign interference in Canada's elections 'baseless'Composite illustration featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Iraq's deputy prime minister, in US meeting, calls for regional restraintExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Sends Deputy Minister to China in Effort to Improve RelationsForeign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is dispatching her deputy minister, David Morrison, to China in an effort to thaw relations with Beijing’s ruling Communist Party. This move could potentially pave the way for a trip to Beijing by the foreign minister.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »