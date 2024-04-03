Denmark Fires Chief of Defence for Failure to Report Malfunctioning Weapon Systems

Denmark fires chief of defence for failing to report malfunctioning weapon systems during a drone attack on a frigate deployed to the Red Sea. The frigate's radar and missile systems had failed during the attack, putting the crew at risk.

The defence minister was not informed in detail about the incident.

