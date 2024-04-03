Prices at the Pumps - April 3, 2024

Dan McTeague of Gaswizard.ca predicts prices at the pump will jump by five cents Thursday to nearly $2.13 per litre for regular gas and likely another five cents on Friday, which would bump prices up to nearly $2.18 per litre. The forecasted increase comes days after prices already inched upwards because of the increase in the B.C. carbon tax, which raised prices by 3.3 cents per litre. On Wednesday, most gas stations in Metro Vancouver were selling gas in the $2.03 to $2.

06 per litre range, with a handful going to almost $2.09 cents

