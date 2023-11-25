Daryl Hall Sues John Oates Over Plan to Sell Stake in Joint Venture

Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo had forged. A judge has temporarily blocked the sale while legal proceedings and arbitration continue.





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PWHL Ottawa signs Daryl Watts to one-year dealWatt’s 297 points in 172 games put her second all-time in NCAA scoring.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

City hall appears ‘a good fit’ for library, says chief librarianAs city council inches toward decision points on the proposed library/art gallery project at Tom Davies Square, Greater Sudbury Public Library CEO/chief librarian Brian Harding said the library board is on board with the project

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Judge Finds John Eastman Culpable Of Taking Part In Scheme To Undo 2020 ElectionMarita Vlachou is a breaking news reporter for HuffPost based in London, United Kingdom.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael and moreThis combination of photos shows, from left, Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Hinchcliffe headlines the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023James Hinchcliffe, a six-time winner on the IndyCar circuit, headlines the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Residents gather at Terrace city hall to back call for Middle East ceasefireThousands dead since hostilities broke out on Oct. 7

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »