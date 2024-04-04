Dallas Stars set franchise record with eighth consecutive win

Jake Oettinger stopped 35 shots for his second consecutive shutout, Radek Faksa scored early and assisted on two of the four Dallas goals in a less than 7-minute span of the second period, and the Stars beat Edmonton 5-0 Wednesday night to set a franchise record with their eighth win in a row. The winning streak, which included their four previous games on the road, has put the Stars atop the Western Conference standings with 105 points.

They are only one point behind the New York Rangers for the most in the NHL with six games remaining for both teams. Wyatt Johnston and Sam Steele each also had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which six times previously had seven-game winning streaks they weren't able to extend. Tyler Seguin added a power-play goal and captain Jamie Benn scored his 19th goal for a group that already has seven 20-goal scorers. Oettinger was coming off 17 saves Saturday at Seattl

