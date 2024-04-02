Country Garden Extends Sales Slump as Financial Woes Pile Up

Country Garden, a Chinese property developer, continues to experience a decline in sales as it faces financial difficulties. Turkish billionaire and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) have made a $500 million deal to acquire an Istanbul mall. Mortgage approvals in the UK have increased, indicating strength in the housing market. PAG, an investment firm, has purchased warehouses in Japan from Hines for over $400 million.

Hong Kong's new home sales have reached an 11-year high following the removal of property curbs. Young voters in the US are more concerned with the economy, which could be detrimental to President Biden. Despite rising costs, Australia's home prices continue to rise. US stocks are experiencing losses in bonds as expectations of a Fed rate cut diminish. Flip, a commerce startup, has raised $144 million to compete with TikTok. UL Solutions, a safety firm, plans to raise up to $812 million in an IPO. Macquarie Unit is leading a $50 billion investment in offshore wind. Schlumberger (SLB) is set to acquire oilfield service rival ChampionX for $7.8 billion. Drones have struck Russia's Tatarstan region, far from the Ukraine border. The World Bank is expected to approve a $1 billion loan for Ukraine

