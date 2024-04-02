Barley Risotto and Kimchi: A Culinary Crossroads

Ensuring a child has a nutritious meal is the cornerstone to every school day. This week we're focusing on the struggles parents face, what a successful school food program looks like and the role government should play. And as it does, many Nova Scotians are finding themselves facing food insecurity.

Lindsay Corbin said research shows students who don’t get enough nutrition throughout the day are not learning to their full potential and are also more likely to have challenges with attention and behavioural issues. - Tim Krochak Lindsay Corbin said many teachers and school staff are doing what they can to help students in need when it comes to food. “We know that kids can’t learn on an empty stomach,” stressed Corbin, lead for the N.S. Coalition for Healthy School Foo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eric Akis: No need for meat in barley soupEnjoy the flavour of the classic barley soups but don’t want the meat? Sliced mushrooms make for a hearty — and tasty — substitution.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

YYC EXP: Calgary's Culinary FestivalYYC EXP is a culinary festival in Calgary celebrating the city's dining scene with prix-fixe menus at various restaurants and special culinary events. The festival offers multi-course menus from over 90 restaurants, allowing visitors to experience something different at their favorite spots or try out new ones. The events include chef and restaurant collaborations and unique dining experiences. From martini-making masterclasses to fusion dinners, there is something for everyone. Sign up for weekly suggestions on experiencing Calgary's food scene.

Source: AvenueMagazine - 🏆 40. / 63 Read more »

48 HOURS: Take a culinary adventure in Athens with chef Jose AndresExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New restaurant in Charlottetown promises weekly culinary adventuresExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New restaurant in Charlottetown promises weekly culinary adventuresExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Serving Up Cuisine and CommunityOEB Breakfast Co. celebrates 15 years of culinary excellence in Calgary.

Source: AvenueMagazine - 🏆 40. / 63 Read more »