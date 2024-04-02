Convicted Ottawa Valley killer Basil Borutski dies in custody

Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody. Correctional Services Canada says Borutski died while in custody at Millhaven Institution on March 28 of apparent natural causes. Borutski was convicted in 2017 of two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam, and one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Carol Culleton. The three women were killed on Sept.

22, 2015. Borutski had previous relationships with the three women. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison with no chance of parole for 70 years. A coroner's inquest into the deaths of the three women released a list of 86 recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future

