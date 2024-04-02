US Job Openings Remain High in February

U.S. job openings barely changed in February, staying at historically high levels in a sign that the American job market remains strong. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that employers posted 8.76 million job vacancies in February, up modestly from 8.75 million in January and about what economists had forecast. But the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed that layoffs ticked up to 1.7 million in February from 1.6 million in January.

Monthly job openings are down from a peak of 12.2 million in March 2022 but are still at a high level. Before 2021, they'd never topped 8 million.The high level of vacancies is a sign of the job market's strength and endurance. When the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rates two years ago to combat inflation, most economists expected the higher borrowing costs to send the United States into recessio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Most Wanted: New recruits to fill job openings at Sault PoliceOur local police force has produced a 'dynamic new recruiting video' in the hopes of attracting potential hires to fill a growing list of job postings

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Gold prices near $2,300 as U.S. job openings fallGold prices are approaching $2,300 as job openings in the U.S. decline. Despite economic data being ignored, gold continues to reach new record highs. The latest labor market data aligns with expectations. Canadian mining experts Frank Giustra and Pierre Lassonde suggest that the West has lost its ability to set the price of gold.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Balmy March weather prompts early golf course openingsLocal golfer James Drolet hit the range on Saturday. It was his first time out for the year, and is looking forward to hitting the course for real.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Canada February wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% - Statscan flash estimateCanadian wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% in February from January, largely driven by higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies, as well as ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Sellers beat the competition by listing Lawrence Park North semi in February lullThe semi-detached house was readied for sale, but he sellers waited for signs that buyers were actively purchasing properties

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Gold market holds near highs as U.S. durable goods beat expectations in FebruaryThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »