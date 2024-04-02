City to Review Policies on Test Maintenance Hole Requirements

The city is slated to review its policies around test maintenance hole requirements. Ward 4 Coun. Paulin Fortin introduced a successful motion during a recent operations committee meeting of city council requesting the review. The request follows last year’s report that the requirement for test maintenance holes have been sporadically forgiven by the planning committee of city council to help save property owners the approximately $15,000 cost to install them.

Last year, planning committee chair and Ward 10 Coun. Fern Cormier described their approach as ”hodgepodge,” at which time he requested an internal review of the policy. “It seems to be coming up more frequently now as an issue, especially with the increased costs of doing development,” he said. “It’s worth a loo

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spotlight on leaked documents spurs city review of salary policyLast year’s extra wage hike of 6-8% for certain non-union staff came at a total cost of approximately $520K, and was intended to help bring city wages closer in line with comparator municipalities

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Video of security guard tackling person outside Toronto shelter prompts city reviewThe city is reviewing the use of force by one of its security guards who was captured on video tackling an individual to the ground outside a shelter in Toronto last week.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

City of Dawson Creek to review animal control spendingThe City of Dawson Creek is looking to scale back their animal control costs, but will renew a contract with the SPCA for one year.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Calgary city council to debate city-wide rezoning plebiscite in special meetingCurrently, the city-wide zoning issue will be debated after a public hearing scheduled on April 22, which will be cancelled if the plebiscite motion is approved.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Long-forgotten fines won't linger on credit records, city assures residentsCity of Ottawa city hall building

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Dozens of farmers block streets in Brussels to protest EU policiesThe farmers were protesting anything from what they see as excessive red tape to increased environmental measures, cheap imports and unfair trading practices

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »