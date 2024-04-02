Ancient Egyptian Book to be Auctioned in London

A book from Egypt that was written at the dawn of Christianity and is considered one of the oldest books in existence will go up for auction in June in London. The Crosby-Schoyen Codex – written in Coptic on papyrus around 250-350 AD, and produced in one of the first Christian monasteries – has an estimated sale value of $2.6 million to $3.8 million, according to Christie’s.

“It’s right at that period, that transitional period, when papyrus scroll starts turning into codex form,” said Eugenio Donadoni, Christie’s Senior Specialist, Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts. “So, books as we know them today. And what we have in this book is the earliest known texts of two books of the Bible.” The 104 pages (52 leaves) were written by one scribe over a period of 40 years at a monastery in upper Egypt and are preserved behind plexiglass. The codex contains the first epistle of Peter and the Book of Jona

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE BOOK SHELF: Titanic’s children honoured in new bookExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Calls to ban books are on the rise in Canada. So is the opposition to any bansSalma Writes a Book is a picture book by Danny Ramadan, illustrated by Anna Bron

Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »

Colourful paintings of daily life uncovered in 4,300-year-old Egyptian tombColourful paintings of daily life in ancient Egypt have been discovered in a tomb dating back more than 4,300 years.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Colorful paintings of daily life uncovered in 4,300-year-old Egyptian tombColourful paintings of daily life in ancient Egypt have been discovered in a tomb dating back more than 4,300 years.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Evening Update: Fighting rages at Gaza’s Shifa hospital as Blinken meets Egyptian officialsAlso: Israel continues to focus on the hospital

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

A trio of warming spices makes this beefy Egyptian omelet dinner-worthyOmelets often are served at breakfast or brunch in the U.S., but in plenty of cuisines the dinner table is fair game, too. Which also means you're not limited to American-style omelets, which can be overly cheesy, greasy and salty.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »