Chicago Blackhawks Rookie Nazar Impresses in Debut Game

Wearing No. 91, a smiling Nazar got a big cheer from the early arriving fans when he took the ice for his solo rookie lap ahead of warmups. He centered a line withat the beginning of the game, but coach Luke Richardson said they might take a look at a couple different combinations.for a breakaway. He beat Kochetkov on the goaltender's stick side 10:05 into the first period, sending a charge through the United Center crowd.
Nazar, a Detroit native, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He had 17 goals and 24 assists in 41 games in his last season with the Wolverines, including three game-winning goals. Chicago finishes its schedule with games at Vegas on Tuesday and Los Angeles on Thursday. But having Nazar making his debut against Carolina allows him to experience the atmosphere at home before next season.
Chicago Blackhawks Nazar Rookie Debut NHL Draft Breakaway Goal Linemates Performance
