Justin Turner believes Toronto Blue Jays offense has more potential

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is congratulated by teammates Bo Bichette, second left, and Justin Turner , right, after scoring on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. single during third inning MLB baseball action against Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland in Toronto on April 14. Justin Turner was signed by the Blue Jays in the off-season to add a reliable bat and experience to Toronto’s clubhouse. He’s delivered on both so far, but he believes the best is yet to come.
Turner signed a US$13-million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays on Jan. 30, effectively replacing Brandon Belt as the team’s designated hitter. After the win, Toronto manager John Schneider said the 39-year-old slugger has been like an extra hitting coach for some of the younger players in the clubhouse.
José Berríos struck out seven over seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball. Génesis Cabrera and Nate Pearson preserved Berríos’s win with two scoreless innings of relief. Kyle Freeland gave up four runs on seven hits over five innings as Colorado lost the rubber game of the three-game set at Rogers Centre. Victor Vodnik, Jalen Beeks and Anthony Molina came out of the Rockies’ bullpen, with the latter giving up a run.
Justin Turner Toronto Blue Jays Offense Potential MLB
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »