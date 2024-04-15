Changes to UP Express Train Service in Toronto

in and around Toronto on Monday, Premier Doug Ford managed to piss a fair share of constituents off with changes his government is making to the UP Express train.

But, alongside this positive development is the news that starting on the same date, half of UP Express trains will run non-stop between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport, skipping the Bloor and Weston stops. This is awful. Going from Pearson to Union or vice versa, you'll just get on whatever train comes first — because the difference between express vs. local is less than the 15-min wait. And if you're coming from or going to Bloor or Weston? You get half the service.

Another agreed, writing that"although envisioned and designed as an 'airport only' line, the reality is that us a very useful means of getting around otherwise. I would like to see increased service/frequency."

