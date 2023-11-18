Canadian Musical Tells the Story of Viral Prison Dance Video

More than 15 years ago, a video was uploaded to YouTube that put the spotlight on some of the most hardened criminals in the world. In it, hundreds of inmates from a maximum-security facility in the city of Cebu, Philippines perform a choreographed dance routine to the Michael Jackson hit, Thriller, complete with a cast of zombies and a frightened female figure played by a prisoner in drag.
The sheer scope of it – a synchronized sea of men in orange prison garb dancing to one of the biggest hits in the history of pop music – made it into one of the world’s earliest viral videos, at its peak racking up hundreds of thousands of views per day. Now there’s a new Canadian musical about the origins of that video
