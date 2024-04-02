Calgary School Boards Not Considering Suing Social Media Companies

Calgary school boards are not considering suing social media companies, an action announced by Ontario school boards last week. Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides stated that the primary responsibility of school boards in Alberta is to provide a world-class education to students, and they should focus on this rather than suing social media companies. Nicolaides also mentioned concerns about cellphone and social media use leading to harassment and cyberbullying in classrooms.

The government is reviewing the learning and technology policy, which is over ten years old and needs updating. The priority is to ensure students' personal wellness and understanding of the challenges associated with social media use

