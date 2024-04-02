Police Seize Guns and Drugs Worth Over $70,000 in Calgary

Police seized guns and more than $70,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, from a Calgary home as part of a drug trafficking investigation. The investigation was launched in February, after police received tips about two men believed to be involved in drug trafficking, according to a Tuesday news release. Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of 39 Street S.E. on March 20, seizing drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

They also found firearms, ammunition, and cash. Jibril Mohamed, 33, of Calgary, is facing charges related to drug trafficking and firearms

