Brazil Oil Juniors Battle for 3R as Enauta Proposes Merger

Brazilian oil junior companies are competing for the 3R oilfield as Enauta proposes a merger. Votorantim, a Brazilian conglomerate, is looking to invest in infrastructure for new deals. Honeywell is considering selling its face mask unit due to declining demand post-pandemic. Calpers, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, has hired Stephen Gilmore as its next CIO. The UAE has lowered its economic growth forecast due to OPEC+ oil output caps.

Oil prices are near a five-month high due to risks in the Middle East and supply cuts in Mexico. The spread of bird flu in cattle herds is causing concerns about demand. Tesla's sales have fallen short of estimates, marking its first drop since 2020. European stocks have risen after the holiday, with miners and energy leading the way. A survey finds that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It's time to start contributing to your RRSP instead of leaving it parked. Food waste is becoming less acceptable as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. Financial commentator Dale Jackson suggests tapping into home equity for retirement income. Using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%

Trader Trafigura Pleads Guilty to a Decade of Oil Bribery in BrazilTrafigura Group pleaded guilty to a decade of bribery in Brazil, in the latest in a string of cases that have exposed a culture of widespread corruption inside the world’s biggest commodity traders.

Shell Hires Modec to Advance Major Deepwater Brazil Oil ProjectShell Plc is advancing a major offshore oil development in Brazil after hiring Modec Inc. to do engineering and design work for a floating production vessel.

Safety Firm UL Solutions Holder Seeks Up to $812 Million in IPOSafety firm UL Solutions is planning to raise up to $812 million in its initial public offering (IPO). This news comes as Tesla's sales fall short of estimates for the first time since 2020. Additionally, Enauta has proposed a merger with Brazil Oil Juniors, while Shell warns that support for the energy shift will decrease if prices soar. Other news includes a gag order expansion in the Trump hush-money trial, Apple's struggle after its worst quarter in a decade, and the auction of a Tesla Cyberbeast to test its resale value. GoldenTree, owned by Tananbaum, has sold its crypto subsidiary to Republic. Furthermore, the UAE has cut its economic growth forecast due to the OPEC+ oil output cap, and oil prices are near a five-month high due to Middle East risks and a supply cut in Mexico. Lastly, Russian crude processing has increased after drone strikes caused a temporary output cut.

Oil market news: oil rises to highest since October on signs of stronger demandOil rose on signs of better-than-expected demand, while algorithms that have reached their maximum long positions kept the rally in check.

Oil market news: Oil steady after quarterly surge as spotlight stays on demandOil was steady following a first-quarter increase that was driven by better-than-expected demand.

Oil price news: Oil holds steady as traders eye OPEC+ cutbacks and geopoliticsOil settled little changed Tuesday, after swinging between gains and losses, with OPEC+ set to affirm its policy of production cuts amid tensions in the Middle East and Russia.

