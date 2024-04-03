Head Topics

BlackBerry Reports US$56 Million Loss in Latest Quarter

BlackBerry Ltd. says it lost US$56 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of US$495 million a year ago. The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, says the fourth-quarter loss amounts to 10 cents US per diluted share compared with a loss of 85 cents US per diluted share a year earlier. BlackBerry says its revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 29 was US$173 million compared with US$151 million in the prior year's fourth quarter. Revenue from its internet of things business came in at US$66 million, up from US$53 million in the prior fourth quarter.BlackBerry's cybersecurity revenue totalled US$92 million, up from the US$88 million seen a year earlier. In recent months, BlackBerry has been working to separate its Internet of Things and cybersecurity divisions from one another.

BlackBerry Ltd. reports a loss of US$56 million in its latest quarter, compared to a loss of US$495 million a year ago. The company's revenue for the quarter was US$173 million. BlackBerry's internet of things business revenue increased to US$66 million, while cybersecurity revenue reached US$92 million.

