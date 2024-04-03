Ajax Mosque Invites Everyone to Interfaith Dinner for Ramadan

An Ajax mosque is inviting everyone, regardless of faith, to an interfaith dinner marking the month of Ramadan. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Sayyidah Zainab Muslim Community Centre on Station Street, next to Harwood Avenue. “Faith or no faith, everybody is welcome,” said Zahid Rafique, president of the community centre, in an interview with Durham Radio News.

“This is an open-door event, not only to know and understand the month of Ramadan but to understand more about our religion, Islam, what it teaches and what it’s all about.” “Muslims are the fastest-growing religious group in the country, more than doubling in population in the past 20 years,” note organizers. “Even so, in some Ontario communities, a child may be one of only a handful of Muslims in their school and an employee may be the only one praying in their place of wor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DurhamRadioNews / 🏆 70. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

White House hosts muted Ramadan event as Biden's Israel policy draws angerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Eclipse Balloon team invites people to watch the solar eclipse using a sun-tracking telescopeCurious observers will have an above-the-clouds view of the total solar eclipse, as a citizen-led volunteer project prepares to launch a sun-tracking balloon telescope and invites the world to join the journey on April 8.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Vehicle crashes into mosque in 2 car collision in ScarboroughA vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Lawrence O'Donnell Invites Ronna McDaniel On His Show To Answer A Few Blunt QuestionsJosie is an assignment editor at HuffPost. She is an Australian journalist based in London, and covers a wide range of subjects, with a focus on trending news about politics, media and pop culture.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

CAA invites nominations for Ontario’s worst roads - Daily Commercial NewsCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

James Comer Formally Invites Joe Biden To Testify In Impeachment InquiryArthur Delaney started working for HuffPost in 2009. He covers politics and the economy. Previously he wrote for the Washington City Paper, The Hill newspaper, Slate Magazine, and ABCNews.com. His email is arthurhuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »