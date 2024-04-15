Bishop and worshippers attacked in violent stabbing incident at church in Australia

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.A bishop and several worshippers were attacked in a violent stabbing incident that unfolded at a church in Australia .
Bishop Emmanuel looked up in disbelief as the attacker struck him repeatedly on the face and head. In the chaos that ensued, panic spread among the congregation, and a group of churchgoers rushed to the altar while the attacker carried out the ruthless stabbing. “More information will be provided once it becomes available,” NSW Police said in their statement. “Police urge public to avoid the area at this time.”
“It is the Bishop’s and Father’s wishes that you also pray for the perpetrator. We also kindly ask anyone at the Church premises to leave in peace, as our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, teaches us. Thank you,” the statement added.The stabbing took place as the Monday service was being broadcast live on the church’s YouTube channel
“It’s important that the community remain calm and continue to listen and act to the directions of police and emergency services,” he added. “We are a strong community in NSW and it’s important that we all stick together, particularly in the face of adversity.”“I know there is a lot of emotion involved, the bishop is well loved, and I think the best thing the community can do is just say a prayer for the bishop,” the mayor told 9News.
“The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and came over with a baby and threw it at me – I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad,” one man
Bishop Worshippers Attacked Stabbing Incident Church Australia Sydney
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »