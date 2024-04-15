Canadian Hockey Fans Divided on Which Team Will Win the NHL Cup

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid sits with Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews during the during the NHL All-Star skills competition in Toronto , Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank GunnThe end of the National Hockey League’s regular season is just days away and four Canadian teams have punched their ticket for the playoffs.However, opinion among Canadian hockey fans appears to be split as to which team represents the best chance to bring the Cup home.

Asked which team respondents would “like” to see win the cup, an overwhelming 42 per cent voted for the Leafs, which the poll notes is largely influenced by Ontario’s larger population, 23 per cent voted for Vancouver, 22 per cent voted for Edmonton and 13 per cent voted for Winnipeg. The last time a Canadian team won hockey’s biggest prize was back in 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens hoisted the cup. Since then, five of Canada’s seven hockey clubs have come close, but all failed to reach the top.

It’s no surprise then that the percentage of hockey fans in this country who don’t care which Canadian team wins the Cup is growing.“For many Canadians, the team to win has evidently become less important than the act of winning,” the institute said in a news release issued Monday. “In 2016, 57 per cent of Canadians said they didn’t care which team ended the drought…Now, nearing two-thirds say they’ll cheer for any team that calls Canada home.

