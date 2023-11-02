Benn has two points as Stars win, hand Flames sixth-straight loss

Down 2-1 in the second, the Stars tied it at 4:35 when the visitors quickly pushed the puck up ice with Robertson taking a pass from Hintz and beating Markstrom along the ice from 20 feet out.Marchment gave Dallas a two-goal lead heading into the second intermission, taking advantage of a defensive breakdown with 12 seconds left, one-timing a centring pass from

After Weegar's power-play goal 2:20 into the third drew Calgary back to within one, Oettinger turned in his finest stop of the game six minutes later, stopping Zary with his left pad after the 22-year-old broke in off the left wing, turned's point shot deflected in front and went right to him in the crease where he was able to knock the puck into the vacant net.Dallas tied it 1-1 on a short-handed goal at 19:06.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Stars spoil Zary’s debut, hand Flames a sixth straight lossExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Rasmus Andersson's return from suspension can hopefully give Flames some sort of boostExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Edmonton Oilers Win Heritage Classic 5-2 over Calgary FlamesDesharnais expresses his happiness after scoring a goal in a big game. Coach Woodcroft plans to make adjustments to the team. Captain McDavid misses practice due to a different injury.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Calgary Flames players dress up as superheroes at Alberta Children’s HospitalMembers of the Calgary Flames swapped their jerseys for capes on Halloween. As Moses Woldu reports, it was all for a good cause.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

AVENUEMAGAZINE: Calgary Flames and YMCA Calgary Partnership Empowers Grade 6 StudentsLearn about the impactful collaboration between the Calgary Flames Foundation and YMCA Calgary, providing free YMCA memberships to Grade 6 students in Calgary. The program helps youth ignite their potential and build confidence through structured and independent play.

Source: AvenueMagazine | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Hanifin pauses contract talks with struggling FlamesPending unrestricted free agent Noah Hanifin has put contract talks on hold with the Calgary Flames amid the team’s slow start to the season, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕