Stars spoil Zary’s debut, hand Flames a sixth straight loss

The new guy in No. 47 was cruising toward the net when a wrist-shot from Chris Tanev bounced off a couple of bodies, then plunked Zary in the pants and dropped in the blue paint. The 22-year-old reacted quickly, shoving the puck across the goal-line and then letting out a loud scream and pumping both fists in celebration as his teammates rushed over to offer theirWhile Zary sniped his first as an NHLer, Mangiapane nudged closer to a milestone of his own.

The Stars’ second of the evening was an unlucky sequence for both Weegar and Markstrom. Weegar jammed his stick in the lane as Jason Robertson unleashed a shot, but his twig went flying and his netminder was fooled by what was less of a fastball and more of an off-speed pitch.

Robertson’s goal started a run of three unanswered for the out-of-town team. Evgeni Dadonov scored a bar-down beauty and then Mason Marchment polished off a pass from Matt Duchene. While Weegar trimmed the deficit with a power-play marker early in the third period, benefitting from a double deflection off a pair of opponents, that’s as close as the Flames would get.

The hosts racked up 22 shots on net in the final frame but couldn't buy another. Among their best chances, Zary dances around defenceman Jani Hakanpaa and nearly buried on a deke to his backhand, while Esa Lindell managed to clear a puck from the goal-line with only 54 seconds remaining.

