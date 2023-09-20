B.C. Employers Must List Pay Ranges in Job Ads

As of this month, some of B.C.’s biggest employers must list in their job ads the pay range that exists for a particular position, in accordance with the province’s Pay Transparency Act, which passed in May and aims to address discrimination in the workplace. Though new regulations can create uncertainty, B.C.

businesses and human resource professionals say new pay transparency rules are a step toward a healthier and more equal job market, and will increase hiring efficiency along with employee retention and engagement. “I see it as positive,” said Naz Kullar, board chair of CPHR BC & Yukon and a human resources director with The Trotman Auto Group. “Everyone will know what the salary ranges for every position is so there is real transparency. This is going to foster a more equitable and harmonious work environment for us all and reduces discrimination in the workplace.” According to Statistics Canada, women in B.C. are on average paid 17 per cent less than men. The pay gap is even larger for Indigenous women, women from visible minorities and immigrant women. B.C

