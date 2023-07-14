Stratus Vineyards Introduces Stratus White Label

When Stratus Vineyards opened its tasting room in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., in 2005, it raised eyebrows with its state-of-the-art facility and a strict focus on producing non-traditional proprietary blends, Stratus White and Stratus Red.

The ambitious plan drew comparisons with Napa Valley projects determined to produce top-quality Jean-Laurent (J-L) Groux, a French-trained winemaker who came to Canada to work at Hillebrand Estates Winery (now Trius Wines) was hired to oversee the vineyard and cellar in 2004. He and the winemaking team would taste through the barrels of wine produced each vintage, looking to identify the best ones to include in the flagship white and red wines. After those blends were identified, they would look for single-varietal wines, such as cabernet franc, merlot and chardonnay, to release from the estate. Today, Groux is excited to introduce wine-lovers to Stratus White Label, a new portfolio to market wines driven by a greater understanding of the vineyard, in particular how the different soil types lead to a diversity of flavour

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWİRE NETWORK: White supremacy 'has no place in America,' White House says after Florida shootingWASHINGTON (Reuters) - White supremacy

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Australia's Treasury Wine Estates to buy DAOU Vineyards for $900 millionIt could pay an additional $100 million if certain targets are met, Treasury Wine added. Inclusive of cost synergies of more than $20 million, the...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Australia's Treasury Wine Estates to Acquire DAOU Vineyards for $900 MillionAustralia's Treasury Wine Estates has announced its plans to buy luxury wine brand DAOU Vineyard s in California for $900 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive in fiscal 2025.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Penfolds-Maker Treasury Buys DAOU Vineyards for Up to $1 BillionPenfolds-maker Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. agreed to buy DAOU Vineyard s LLC in California for as much as $1 billion to expand the company’s stable of US luxury brands.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Australia's Treasury Wine to buy US-based DAOU Vineyards for $900 millionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: Hey Pandas, If You Had A Warning Label, What Would Yours Say?Let us know in the comments!

Source: boredpanda | Read more »