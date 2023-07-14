Stratus Vineyards Introduces Stratus White Label

When Stratus Vineyards opened its tasting room in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., in 2005, it raised eyebrows with its state-of-the-art facility and a strict focus on producing non-traditional proprietary blends, Stratus White and Stratus Red.
The ambitious plan drew comparisons with Napa Valley projects determined to produce top-quality Jean-Laurent (J-L) Groux, a French-trained winemaker who came to Canada to work at Hillebrand Estates Winery (now Trius Wines) was hired to oversee the vineyard and cellar in 2004. He and the winemaking team would taste through the barrels of wine produced each vintage, looking to identify the best ones to include in the flagship white and red wines. After those blends were identified, they would look for single-varietal wines, such as cabernet franc, merlot and chardonnay, to release from the estate. Today, Groux is excited to introduce wine-lovers to Stratus White Label, a new portfolio to market wines driven by a greater understanding of the vineyard, in particular how the different soil types lead to a diversity of flavour
