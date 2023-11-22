Argentina defeats Brazil in World Cup qualifying match

Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad celebrated like they’d won the World Cup again after a dramatic 1-0 win over archrival Brazil on Tuesday. It was Brazil’s first home defeat ever in World Cup qualifying, a game that was delayed because of a brawl between fans in the stands. Many fans went to the Maracana to watch Messi in likely his last match in Brazil, a superclasico against the hosts. Instead, they saw Nicolas Otamendi score the only goal of the match.

It was Brazil’s third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament — another blow for new coach Fernando Diniz. It was also the first time since 2009 that the five-time World Cup winners failed to score in a home game. Messi left the pitch in the 78th minute amid a mixture of jeers and applause from Brazil fans. Dozens of children arrived at the Maracana wearing the shirts of Barcelona, the star’s previous club, and Inter Miam





