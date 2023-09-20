B.C. Ferries Calls for Shipyards to Design and Build Hybrid Ferries

B.C. Ferries has issued a call for shipyards interested in designing and building seven large diesel-battery hybrid ferries in what will be a milestone investment in ships by the corporation. The first vessel in the new ferry class is expected to be ready for service in 2029, B.C. Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said Tuesday. The vessels will operate between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland and between the Sunshine Coast and the mainland.

They would replace six major ferries retiring between 2029 and 2032: Queen of Coquitlam, Queen of Alberni, Queen of Cowichan, Queen of New Westminster, Queen of Surrey and Queen of Oak Bay. Marshall said the new vessels will “provide an enhanced customer experience, improved reliability and reduced environmental impact.” B.C. Ferries is encouraging B.C. shipyards to review the request for expressions of interest, which is open to local, national and international bidders, Marshall said. The opportunity, issued through shipbroker H. Clarkson and Co. Ltd., headquartered in London, England, closes Dec.





