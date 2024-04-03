7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Tsunami Warning Issued for Japan

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Taiwan, causing buildings to collapse and shaking the entire island. A tsunami warning was issued for Japan's southwestern coast, with a 0.3-meter tsunami reaching Yonaguni Island.

Japan is prone to earthquakes and tsunamis, accounting for a significant number of the world's seismic activities. The 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan led to the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.

