Why did Leafs cancel practice if Marner needs more ice time before return?

The Toronto Maple Leafs canceled practice despite player Mitch Marner needing more ice time before his return. The team's ECHL affiliate, the Growlers, has also ceased operations. The 'Kids line' of the Leafs is still working to earn trust despite forward Nick Robertson's consistent scoring. The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans with Devin Booker scoring 52 points. The Toronto Blue Jays' inconsistencies on offense may be a concern throughout the season.

The Houston Astros' pitcher, Jose Blanco, threw the first no-hitter of the season against the Blue Jays. Veteran football player Harris assures he will be ready for the start of the Riders camp. Army veteran Dumoulin-Duguary aims to enter the CFL draft after his football career. Linebacker Dublanko shares advice from CFL player Singleton and participates in the CFL draft combine. Chad Kelly faces more attention after a controversial social media video. Duke coach-in-waiting Scheyer expresses the goal of winning for Krzyzewski. Jannik Sinner wins the Miami Open title against Grigor Dimitrov. Canadian tennis player Dabrowski and partner Routliffe reach the doubles semifinals of the Miami Open. The Texas Children's Houston Open continues

Ice Chips: Marner skates prior to Maple Leafs practiceKeep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Mtich Marner won't play in Maple Leafs' back-to-back set this weekendExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Marner to miss Leafs' road trip as he continues to recover from ankle injuryMitch Marner did not take the ice on Monday as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. Marner, who sustained the injury during a game in Boston on March 7, skated on his own twice last week. Mark Masters has more.

With Jarnkrok joining Marner on sidelines, Leafs forced to overhaul linesCalle Jarnkrok crashed into the boards and hurt his hand on Thursday night in Philadelphia. 'It's a week-to-week type of injury for him,' coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Maple Leafs F Marner dealing with high-ankle sprainTSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, though the team believe it's a mild one.

